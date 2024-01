KOLKATA – The bottom of the sea: That is how far Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has promised to go to fish out those behind two recent attacks on India-bound merchant ships with Indian crew members, widely seen as a spillover from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The MV Chem Pluto – with 21 Indians on board – and MV Sai Baba – with 25 Indians on board – were attacked in the Arabian Sea and Red Sea, respectively, on Dec 23.