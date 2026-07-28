Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

India mulls over tougher punishment for exam paper leaks after protests

Cockroach Janta Party supporters celebrate the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks in India, on July 26.

NEW DELHI – India’s government proposed on July 28 longer jail terms and heftier fines for examination paper leaks, seeking to restore confidence after youth-led protests focused on education reforms rocked the country.

Under the proposed legal change submitted to Parliament, the maximum prison term for those involved in paper leaks would be doubled to 10 years, while fines could exceed US$1 million (S$1.3 million) and court proceedings would be fast-tracked.

The legislative push follows weeks of protests over exam paper leaks and other irregularities, which culminated in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

The protests, spearhead by the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, drew massive support from young students across the country and presented a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The proposed amendments reaffirm “this government’s deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country”, senior minister Jitendra Singh told the Lower House of the Parliament.

The changes seek to make the legislation “more stringent and to ensure speedy justice”, Singh said, “so that the credibility of all these exams gets enhanced and gets reinstated”.

The Parliament reconvened last week for its monsoon session, with the first few days repeatedly disrupted by opposition lawmakers seeking accountability over a police crackdown on the student-led protests.

On July 28 , the Supreme Court ordered the release of all detained protesters who are under the age of 18 and have no prior criminal record.

Examination paper leaks have long plagued India’s highly competitive education system.

The intense pressure to succeed has fuelled a vast network of coaching centres and created opportunities for criminal groups to profit by selling leaked question papers.

Despite repeated government crackdowns, paper leaks have remained a recurring problem in both national and state-level examinations.

Demonstrations in New Delhi turned violent on July 20 when huge crowds attempted to march towards Parliament from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse the protest, triggering clashes and a wave of detentions. AFP