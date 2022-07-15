India moves to open line of communication with Taliban but faces challenges, say experts

NEW DELHI - Late last month, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, stationing a "technical team" in Kabul with the purpose of coordinating Indian humanitarian aid - including receiving the wheat India plans to send.

India has played down the limited reopening of the Indian embassy - 11 months after it was vacated on Aug 17, just two days after the Taliban takeover - even as the Taliban continue to face Western censure.

But now the South Asian country faces the larger challenge of going into uncharted diplomatic territory under a strategic calculation that it cannot completely ignore an important neighbour.

There were early hints of India's evolving policy, which for decades shunned any contact with the Taliban, sections of which were accused of having helped or supported groups that were involved in terrorist activities against India.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said at a security conference in May that India was an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and had a "special relationship" with the Afghan people.

Shortly after his comments, the Indian government sent a team led by a senior diplomat to meet leaders of the interim Taliban government, which has asked India to continue its developmental activities. New Delhi has been more circumspect, playing down the visits, and has refrained from saying it has re-opened its embassy in a sign of the cautious approach it takes regarding Afghanistan.

Still, this reaching out to the Taliban is an instance of the pragmatic, hard-nosed strategic thinking that is driving Indian diplomacy.

Foreign policy analysts said there were many challenges on the ground for India even as rival Pakistan, which has deep links with the Taliban fostered over years, is expected to look at any Indian role with great suspicion.

"India is going very carefully and cautiously responding to overtures made by the Taliban. Afghanistan is a close neighbour necessitating some links, but also an extremely challenging proposition," said Dr C. Raja Mohan, senior fellow at the Delhi-based Asia Society Policy Institute, who noted it was important to keep channels of communication open.

"For India, the questions are: Is it a stable situation? Do all the groups, including Haqqani, agree on how to deal with India? We don't know. But you have to take some risk, given the importance of a neighbouring country whose potential role in exporting terrorism in the past is a major concern. If terrorism regroups there, and in order to keep stability in the region, some form of engagement becomes credible."

India had blamed the 2008 attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul, in which 58 people including an Indian diplomat died, on the Haqqani network, whose leader Sirajuddin Haqqani is now Afghanistan's acting interior minister.

The group has vowed not to allow terror activities against other countries.

Over the past two decades, India has cultivated close ties with Afghanistan, investing over US$ 3 billion in reconstruction efforts, including building roads, schools and the Parliament building.

Since the Taliban came to power, India has continued humanitarian aid, sending 33,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in partnership with the World Food Programme.