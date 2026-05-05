India may discuss BrahMos missile sale to Vietnam during presidential visit, sources say

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The India Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, on Jan 26.

– Vietnamese President To Lam is expected to discuss expanding defence ties with India during a visit to New Delhi this week, including the potential purchase of BrahMos missiles jointly developed with Russia, two sources said.

India, which has been building up domestic defence manufacturing for local use and exports, has already sold the supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines and signed a contract with Indonesia in March.

A deal with Vietnam could be worth about 60 billion rupees (S$803 million), including training and logistical support, said one of the sources.

India considers Vietnam a key part of its strategy to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s growing influence.

A third source said that some defence cooperation announcements could be made during Mr To Lam’s May 5 -7 visit, though no signing of a weapons deal was expected.

Mr To Lam arrived on May 5 in the eastern city of Bodh Gaya, a Buddhist pilgrimage site, on the same day.

All the sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media on government negotiations.

The foreign ministries of India and Vietnam, as well as missile maker BrahMos Aerospace, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. BrahMos is a joint venture between Indian and Russian government entities.

Two-way trade between India and Vietnam crossed US$16 billion (S$20.4 billion) in the last fiscal year and both sides have been keen to expand economic ties.

India has been helping the Vietnamese military with training and made it a gift of the indigenously built missile corvette Kirpan in 2023. REUTERS