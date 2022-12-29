India makes Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers from 6 locations including Singapore

NEW DELHI - India will make a Covid-19 negative test mandatory for travellers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan 1, the health minister said on Thursday.

Travellers from these places would have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure, minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

“This is being done in view of the evolving Covid-19 situation across the world, particularly in the aforesaid countries,” the health ministry said in a statement.

It added that the test should be taken within 72 hours of travel to India.

The new requirement for a Covid-19 test would be in addition to the random tests on 2 per cent of all international passengers arriving in India.

India on Thursday reported 268 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since Dec 2, according to data from the federal health ministry.

The country joins the United States, Japan, Italy and Taiwan in imposing mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, amid a Covid-19 surge there after authorities relaxed strict “zero-Covid” rules.

Top health officials from the European Union are holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China’s decision to lift its Covid-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS