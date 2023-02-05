India launches home-grown mobile OS to rival Android

The native mobile OS comes after India won an antitrust claim against Google. The country’s antitrust watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped the American software giant with a fine of US$162 million (S$214 million) for alleged abuse of a dominant market position in India.

The Indian market is dominated by Google’s Android OS, which is on 96 per cent of all smartphones. In October 2022, the CCI ordered the company to change the Android OS to give smartphone users more freedom to choose the apps they want.

Google appealed to the Supreme Court to block the fine, even saying that parts of the order were copied from the European Union’s order against it in a similar antitrust case, but the Supreme Court upheld the decision in January.

In this context, BharOS’ endorsement by the government signals India’s ambitions to reduce its dependence on foreign OS in smartphones and promote the use of locally developed technology and chipsets.

Officials in the technology ministry said it would also ensure that competitors have a fair chance to succeed against Silicon Valley heavyweights.

BharOS is at its nascent stages of development, though its makers say it is more secure than Android.

It was developed by JandK Operations (JandKops) and incubated by IIT Madras’ Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a non-profit company funded by the government’s Department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. The mission aspires to put India on a par with countries that currently possess such capabilities.

JandKops director Karthik Ayyar said BharOS, which stands for Bharat Operating System (Bharat is the Hindi name for India), offers automatic downloads of updates, gives access to a curated list of apps from organisation-specific app stores, and does not come bundled with apps, allowing users more control over the permissions.

Mr Ayyar said the OS is currently being used by some organisations that have stringent privacy and security requirements. But he added that it could soon be installed in commercial handsets too.

IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti said the app focuses on giving users “more freedom, control and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs”.