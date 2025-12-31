Straitstimes.com header logo

India imposes excise duty on cigarettes, effective Feb 1

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

India's move could increase prices of cigarettes for an estimated 100 million smokers in the world’s most populous country.

India's move could increase prices of cigarettes for an estimated 100 million smokers in the world’s most populous country.

ST FILE PHOTO

Follow topic:
  • India imposed excise duty on cigarettes, ranging from 2,050-8,500 rupees per thousand, effective 1 Feb, potentially raising prices for 100 million smokers.
  • The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025 replaces a temporary levy, adding to the existing 40% goods and services tax on cigarettes.
  • Total taxes on cigarettes in India are about 53% of retail prices, below WHO's 75% benchmark, impacting manufacturers like ITC.

AI generated

NEW DELHI - India has imposed an excise duty on cigarettes in a range of 2,050-8,500 rupees (S$29-S$121) per thousand sticks based on the length of the products, effective Feb 1, the finance ministry said in an order late on Dec 31.

The move could increase prices of cigarettes for an estimated 100 million smokers in the world’s most populous country.

In December, the Indian government approved a new law - the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025 - that replaces a temporary levy on cigarettes and tobacco products.

The excise duty would be imposed on cigarettes in addition to a 40 per cent goods and services tax, the Dec 31 order showed.

Total taxes on cigarettes in India currently make up about 53 per cent of retail prices, well below the World Health Organisation benchmark of 75 per cent aimed at discouraging consumption. This includes a 28 per cent goods and services tax and additional value based levy based on the size of the cigarettes.

The higher levies could impact sales of cigarettes manufacturers like ITC and Godfrey Phillips India.

More on this topic
Complete smoking ban across Hong Kong’s construction sites under discussion after deadly fire
WHO chief urges clampdown on nicotine products aimed at kids
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.