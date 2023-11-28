India hopes cloud seeding can wash away deadly smog

NEW DELHI - Indian scientists are preparing cloud seeding technology to clean poisonous smog in the capital with rain, but environmental critics fear it is an expensive distraction from tackling root causes.

It is the latest measure aimed at alleviating the toxic smog choking the lungs of 30 million residents of New Delhi and its surrounding territories – consistently ranked as the world’s worst capital for air quality.

Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, a sustainable energy engineering expert at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur, said aeroplanes equipped with seeding equipment or ground-mounted guns would be used to induce rainfall.

“Even very modest rain is effective in bringing down pollution,” he told AFP.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants – cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs – often hit more than 30 times the World Health Organisation’s danger limits.

Breathing the poisonous air has catastrophic health consequences.

Prolonged exposure can trigger strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases, according to the WHO.

The average city resident could die nearly 12 years earlier due to air pollution, an August report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute said.

The Delhi government has had to announce emergency school closures, and ban construction and entry of diesel vehicles into the city in a bid to improve the air quality.

But with these efforts bearing little result, the government has asked IIT Prof Kanpur to prepare cloud seeding.

The weather modification, also known as “blueskying”, involves releasing common salt – or a mixture of different salts – into clouds.

The crystals encourage condensation to form as rain.

Prof Tripathi said cloud seeding has produced positive results, and “has not shown any adverse effect wherever it has been tried”.

Authorities are waiting for clearances from various government bodies and favourable weather conditions before they can put the seeding plan into action, he said.

But it comes with a hefty price tag.