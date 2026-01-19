India gets Trump’s invite to join Board of Peace on Gaza, source says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

US President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington DC, on Feb 13, 2025.

NEW DELHI - India has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace" initiative that is aimed at resolving global conflicts , beginning with Gaza, a senior Indian government official said on Jan 18.

It was not clear whether India would join the initiative. Its foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The invitation to India comes as ties between New Delhi and Washington are under strain due to the failure to secure a trade deal that would lower tariffs on India's exports to the US that are facing a levy of 50 per cent currently, among the highest in the world.

Mr Trump has extended invitations to some 60 countries for the initiative, including India's neighbour Pakistan, whose government said earlier in the day that it would engage in international efforts for peace and security in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. REUTERS