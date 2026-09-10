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India gets one of world’s steepest iPhone price hikes

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A man checks his wallet at an Apple store in Mumbai, India, on June 29.

A man checks his wallet at an Apple store in Mumbai, India, on June 29.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Apple raised iPhone prices in India by up to 41%, marking one of the steepest hikes globally, with the iPhone Air's one terabyte variant increasing by 41% to 224,900 Indian rupees.
  • Price hikes are driven by rising memory and storage chip costs amid AI-driven demand, with import duties and an 18% goods and services tax adding to India's higher prices.
  • The sharp increases sparked social media backlash in India, with critics saying iPhones are becoming luxury items and the foldable iPhone Duo costs US$1,100 more than in the US.

AI generated

BENGALURU – Apple raised prices on its existing iPhone line-up in India by as much as 41 per cent within hours of unveiling newer models, bucking its usual practice of discounting older variants and marking one of the steepest hikes in any market where it has repriced in 2026.

While Apple also raised prices in the US late on Sept 9, those increases ranged from 10 per cent to 21 per cent.

The hikes followed Apple’s September event, dubbed “Surprise and Shine”, where new chief executive John Ternus unveiled Apple’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.

Apple had previously announced plans to raise iPhone prices globally, citing increasing memory and storage chip costs.

A surge in AI-driven demand for data centres has forced consumer ‌electronics companies into a fierce competition for dwindling supplies of the key components, driving up costs.

India is one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets and now also assembles a large share of the iPhones it sells globally.

That has not insulated Indian buyers from price increases: import duties for components and an 18 per cent goods and services tax still push iPhone prices in India well above US levels.

The India price for the lower storage variant of the iPhone 17 rose nearly 21 per cent to 99,900 Indian rupees (S$1,300), while the iPhone Air recorded the sharpest jump in the line-up at a 41 per cent increase to 224,900 Indian rupees for its one terabyte variant.

In comparison, the equivalent US variants rose nearly 13 per cent to US$899 for the base iPhone 17, and 21 per cent to US$1,699 for the iPhone Air 1 TB.

The increases drew swift reaction on social media in India, with some commentators arguing the pricing pushes the iPhone further into luxury territory for Indian buyers.

Many also pointed to the India pricing of the foldable iPhone, which is US$1,100 costlier than in the US. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.