India generates record power as demand surges in severe heatwave

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The surge in demand for power appears to be linked to the greater usage of cooling appliances, India's ministry of power said.

NEW DELHI – India’s power producers have set a record for electricity generation as swathes of the world’s most populous nation swelters in an intense heatwave, the ministry of power said.

May 21 was the “fourth consecutive day when the peak power demand (solar hours) reached a new all-time high”, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that at 3.45pm on May 21, when temperatures sizzled at 45.3 deg C in the capital New Delhi, the country’s peak power demand of 270.82GW was “successfully met”.

“This represents a new high in peak demand met,” the ministry said, surpassing May 20’s high of 265.44GW.

“The surge in demand appears to be linked to the greater usage of cooling appliances,” the ministry added, in a statement issued late on May 21 on social media.

Thermal power – largely coal – accounted for 62 per cent of generation, with solar making up 22 per cent, wind and hydropower taking up five per cent each, and the rest coming from other sources.

India, the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2070, but remains heavily reliant on coal.

Despite the power production, followers of the ministry’s X account reported that there had been cuts in their districts.

The intense heat can overload old wiring and transformers, and cause localised blackouts.

The South Asian country of 1.4 billion people is no stranger to scorching summers, with routine heatwaves between April and June.

Years of scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

The India Meteorological Department said the highest maximum temperature recorded on May 21 was 47.6 deg C in the city of Banda in Uttar Pradesh state, 450km south-east of New Delhi, moderately cooler than the 48.2 deg C earlier in the week.

The country’s highest officially recorded temperature is 51 deg C, measured at Phalodi in Rajasthan in 2016.

In April, international air-quality monitoring platform AQI said its daily heat index – made up of six measurements including temperature, solar intensity, wind, precipitation and humidity – recorded that all of the world’s top 50 hottest cities was in India. AFP