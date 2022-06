KOCHI/BANGALORE - Ms Ivy Poulose, an 81-year-old widow, lived in what she thought was a secure bubble - a villa in Ernakulam in the southern Indian state of Kerala, accompanied by a full-time domestic help and watched over by closed circuit television cameras.

But this bubble popped one day in 2020 when a friend requested for her famed mutton briyani. None of the utensils she needed were around.