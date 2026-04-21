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India firecracker warehouse blaze kills eight: Police

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BENGALURU, India – A firecracker storage facility in southern India caught fire on April 21, killing at least eight people, the police said, the second such incident in three days.

Police chief Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, of Kerala state’s Thrissur district, told AFP that rescue operations were “over” after the deadly fire, which also left 15 people injured including two in critical condition.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he added.

The local media said it broke out during preparations for a Hindu festival.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post that he was “saddened” by the loss of lives and offered his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.

On April 19, 20 people died in a similar blaze at a firecracker factory in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Industrial accidents are common in India, often due to poor adherence to safety regulations and weak enforcement.

In March, another fire at a fireworks factory in western India killed 17 people. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.