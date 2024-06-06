India election: Modi readies for third term after securing coalition

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was preparing on June 6 to be sworn in for a third term after an unexpectedly close election that forced his party into a coalition government.

Mr Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled for the past decade with an outright majority, had been expecting another landslide win.

But results of the six-week election released on June 4 ran counter to exit polls, seeing the BJP lose its majority and sending it into quick-fire talks to lock in a 15-member coalition that would allow it to govern.

That grouping – the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – announced late on June 5 that they had agreed to form a government.

“We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Narendra Modi as our leader,” a BJP-issued alliance statement said.

The alliance holds 293 seats in parliament, giving it control of the 543-seat body.

Indian media reports said Mr Modi would be sworn in as prime minister on June 8.

Mr Modi’s new reliance on “the minefield of coalition politics” means he faces the prospect of a far tougher-than-expected third term, the Hindustan Times warned in its editorial on June 6.

“Consensus building will have to be the bedrock of governance,” it added, noting the right-wing BJP will have to “recalibrate its expansion plans”.

‘New chapter of development’

While Mr Modi faces a more complicated political environment at home, he won the plaudits of leaders around the world.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Mr Modi on his coalition’s victory, and the State Department said the United States hoped to work with the Hindu nationalist leader on a “free and open” Asia.

“The friendship between our nations is only growing,” Mr Biden wrote, while French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated his “dear friend”.