India dismisses Epstein e-mail referring to Modi’s Israel visit in 2017

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Jan 31 rejected the characterisation of his 2017 trip in the e-mail.

The US Justice Department released three million pages of material related to the late financier, a convicted sex offender, on Jan 30 .

In an e-mail addressed to a Y. Jabor in July 2017, Epstein referred to Mr Modi’s trip to Israel, saying the Indian Prime Minister “took advice and danced and sang in israel for the benefit of the US president. they had met a few weeks ago”.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Jan 31 acknowledged Mr Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2017 but rejected the characterisation of his trip in the e-mail.

“Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the e-mail are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,” Mr Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the MEA, said in a statement. BLOOMBERG