India demands to renegotiate river water sharing pact with Pakistan as arbitration hearing begins

NEW DELHI – India’s move to renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty, a 62-year-old water-sharing agreement with Pakistan that has withstood three wars, is the latest signal that water conflict is on a slow boil in South Asia.

India sent a notice on Jan 25 to Pakistan seeking renegotiation of the treaty, which governs water-sharing for six rivers – Indus, Chenab, Jhelum, Beas, Ravi and Sutlej.

Water-sharing is a sensitive issue in South Asia, where river systems often criss-cross borders.

The treaty divides the six rivers equally between the two countries, but gives Pakistan control over 80 per cent of the Indus water system. But Pakistan, which is downstream, has continued to feel vulnerable and has objected to Indian projects on the rivers under its control.

The trigger for the latest round of disagreements is the 330MW Kishanganga project on the Jhelum river and the 850MW Ratle project on the Chenab river.

Over the last decade, Pakistan has objected many times to the construction of the two Indian hydropower projects, contending it would impact water flow and change the course of the rivers. India has maintained that they are “run-of-the-river” projects” allowed under the treaty.

The World Bank, which is a guarantor under the treaty, had started a parallel process of appointing a neutral expert and also initiated proceedings at the arbitration court.

India, which favours the dispute going before a neutral expert first, has boycotted the proceedings and has instead sought to amend the Indus treaty.

“This notice was issued with the intent to provide Pakistan an opportunity to enter into government-to-government negotiations to rectify ongoing material breach of the treaty,” said Mr Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

He also said the World Bank is in no position to interpret the treaty, which as per India’s reading allows for a “graded approach” in tackling disagreements.

Ties between the two countries nosedived after 2016, when India blamed Pakistan for a terror attack in which 19 soldiers were killed in Kashmir. Following the attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned that “blood and water can’t flow together at the same time”, in reference to the treaty.

As the upper riparian, India has the advantage of being able to divert water from Pakistan, but it has so far refrained from using water as a strategic tool despite longstanding tensions with Islamabad over cross-border terrorism. But India’s demand to renegotiate the treaty is a veiled reminder that it can.

“What New Delhi is trying to do is to signal (with the notice to renegotiate) to Pakistan that India has options that it hasn’t explored as far as this treaty is concerned, and that its traditional stand on this treaty shouldn’t be taken for granted,” said Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice-president of studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation.

“India is pushing hydropower in the region and it wants Pakistan to realise that India may be willing to go the extra mile in securing its interest (in building hydropower projects).”