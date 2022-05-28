India debates law that prohibits change in character of places of worship

NEW DELHI - A 1991 law, which freezes the status and character of places of worship in India as at the time of independence in 1947, has come under increasing scrutiny, with Hindu groups asserting their ownership over two important mosques in the state of Uttar Pradesh in court cases.

One spot is the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, which is built on the ruins of a 16th century Hindu shrine. The temple was partially destroyed in 1669 on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who then had the mosque built at the site.

The other is Mathura's Shahi Eidgah Mosque, built in 1670 also on the orders of Aurangzeb, and is adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex - where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born - and on land where it is claimed a temple once stood.

It is with the aim of putting a lid on such disputes that the Indian government, which was then led by the Congress party, enacted the Places of Worship Act in September 1991. It bars the conversion of a place of worship of any religious denomination into one for another denomination. Even conversion from one section of a religious community to another within the same religion was also barred.

The Act states that the religious character of a place of worship must continue to be the same as it existed on Aug 15, 1947 and prohibits judicial attempts to change it.

It was passed at a time of widespread bloody Hindu-Muslim violence in India, fanned by a provocative 1990 chariot rally by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani that preceded the demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992.

Professor Faizan Mustafa, a constitutional law expert, told The Straits Times that the law was passed with the "noble intention of bringing closure to religious disputes".

"We can't keep going back into the past and looking at what was the original character of this place and... that place because there is no end to it," he said.

"One has to see that our history is bloodstained and there was no rule of law at that point of time. Whatever the monarchs or the invaders thought fit, they did it, but today we live in a rule of law society and what was done by the likes of Aurangzeb cannot be repeated."

The law was passed amid opposition from parties such as the BJP and Shiv Sena. Ongoing Hindu claims over the mosques in Varanasi and Mathura have been contested with the argument that these claims violate the provisions of the law.

But as these cases progress, there have been growing calls for the government to reassess the law. This has prompted fears of renewed communal strife in India that could result from any move that violates the Act or attempts to amend or repeal it.

"If the 1991 Act goes, then of course, the floodgates will open," added Prof Mustafa, referring to many other disputes over places of worship in India, including those centred on Hindu temples that were built on the ruins of Buddhist shrines.

"That will not be right. If a country is debating just on religious issues, then you can't really make progress… Somewhere there has to be some closure."