India cracks down on ‘exam mafia’ with tough new anti-copying laws

NEW DELHI - Amit Yadav has dreamt of becoming an “ideal teacher”, someone students would fondly remember as a mentor even years after their schooling.

The 23-year-old spent nearly two years to achieve his goal, studying for over five hours daily, before sitting a test to recruit government school teachers in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, where he is from, in September 2021.

As many as 1.6 million candidates were in the fray for 31,000 posts. Mr Yadav scored 124 out of 150 and thought he had come within striking distance of his goal. But that dream unravelled quickly.

Reports emerged that the question paper had been leaked two days before the exam. A copy was stolen from an education department office and shared with others who reportedly paid as much as one million rupees (S$16,400) for each sample.

The state government ultimately cancelled the exam in February 2022.

“I was disheartened because it meant we would have to prepare all over again, that it could take another two to three years to find a job,” Mr Yadav told The Straits Times on Monday.

He sat for the rescheduled exam in February 2023, results of which have yet to be declared.

Now some states in India, including Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, are cracking down on the entrenched “exam paper mafia” by framing tough laws to protect the future of millions of hard-working students such as Mr Yadav as well as preserve the integrity of its recruitment processes.

Good private jobs are scarce in India, making stable government positions, such as the one Mr Yadav has been after, highly coveted. This has engendered a culture of recurring recruitment exam paper leaks as desperate job-seekers try all means, fair or foul, to land that job.

Papers have been leaked multiple times across many states; in Rajasthan, at least 12 recruitment drives have been cancelled since 2018 after test paper leaks.

Nefarious means – such as slippers rigged with communication devices to go with an inconspicuous earpiece – are not uncommon, as are paid impostors who write tests on someone else’s behalf.

In February 2023, Uttarakhand, a north Indian state, legislated an anti-copying law described as the “country’s strictest”. It will apply to all competitive exams in the state.

Those involved in leaking papers could face a fine of up to 100 million rupees as well as life imprisonment. Individuals cheating in exams could be handed a three-year jail term and a fine of 500,000 rupees.

Gujarat, where as many as 11 papers were leaked in the past 11 years, also enacted a similar law in February. Rajasthan did so in March 2022, as did Haryana in August 2021.

In Uttarakhand, where multiple government recruitment drives were cancelled after paper leaks in recent years, the law was enacted hurriedly after unemployed youths hit the streets in the state’s capital Dehradun in early February.

“Our demand is not that they must give us jobs. The point is about corruption,” said Mr Boby Panwar, 26, and president of Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh, an association that represents interests of unemployed youth in the state.

It has been leading the campaign against paper leaks in the state since 2018, besides exposing instances of leaks in government recruitment exams.