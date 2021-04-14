India-China border disengagement expected to be a lengthy process

Along the India-China border in Ladakh, temperatures have cooled since a violent border clash resulted in the deaths of soldiers on both sides last June.

The two sides have disengaged and pulled back troops from the Galwan Valley, where 24 soldiers were killed, and Pangong Tso, a cross-border lake, in the Ladakh region. But they have yet to resolve other "friction points" where troops and arms remain, with the latest talks seeing a "detailed exchange of views" on disengagement at the Gogra, Hot Springs and Demchok areas but no breakthrough.

No joint statement was released after the 11th round of talks last Friday, more than a month after the previous round of talks.

Talks are set to continue, with China's People's Liberation Army saying in a statement that India should "cherish the current positive trend of de-escalation and cooling in the border areas".

India's defence ministry said "the two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner" and maintain stability on the ground.

India and China have, since the 1990s, followed a policy of delinking border troubles from the rest of their relationship. This led to robust economic ties, with China becoming India's biggest trading partner. But this balance was disrupted by last year's border troubles, the worst in four decades.

India banned 59 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok, citing security reasons, and put investments from China through additional scrutiny.

Analysts said the disengagement promises to be a lengthy affair, with little hope of reducing the trust deficit at present.

"I think the trust deficit is as wide as it was last year... The temperature has come down and imminent conflict is gone. And there is a certain space that India and China have for diplomatic engagement," said Professor Harsh Pant, director of studies at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

"The realistic understanding is that it (border resolution) is not going to happen anytime soon... India is going into this negotiation with eyes open. There is a sense this is a challenge and that the broader relationship with China is also going to be a challenge."

The border troubles with China also led to New Delhi embracing the Quadrilateral Security Forum, which groups India, the United States, Australia and Japan.

Some analysts believe the border talks need to be seen in a larger context. Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, a China expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said there could be a go-slow approach by China against the backdrop of the Quad leaders' summit.

At the March forum, the group agreed to cooperate in various areas, including vaccine manufacturing. China sees the Quad as a grouping that aims to keep it in check.

Prof Kondapalli said: "The geopolitical issues are linked as far as China is concerned. In the light of the Quad meeting, it appears the disengagement process is going to be slow. If border talks continue like this, there won't be much forward improvement in bilateral relations because the Indian side has categorically said there needs to be disengagement first."