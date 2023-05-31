India, Cambodia seek to deepen defence, trade ties

NEW DELHI - India wants to “elevate” defence ties and push trade with Cambodia, said Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the visit of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni this week.

It was the first visit by a monarch from the South-east Asian kingdom in over six decades.

Ms Murmu, who hosted a banquet for the King on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s official residence, said India is keen to increase defence ties and noted “there is great potential for further growth in trade and investment between India and Cambodia”, according to a government statement.

The last visit by a Cambodian king was in 1963 when the current king’s late father King Norodom Sihanouk was in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met King Sihamoni on Tuesday, hoped for “a new chapter” in India-Cambodia ties.

“Our nations share deep historical and cultural ties, and we look forward to strengthening our friendship and cooperation even further. May his visit mark a new chapter in India-Cambodia relations,” tweeted Mr Modi.

The three-day visit, which ended on Wednesday also marks the end of celebrations marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Analysts said that the King’s visit was symbolic but also signified the growing momentum in ties.

India’s ties with Cambodia have expanded at a slower pace than those with other Asean countries, with bilateral trade of only US$320 million (S$433.5 million) in 2021-2022, among the lowest in India’s trade with countries in the grouping.

India’s trade for the same year with Singapore, the South Asian nation’s largest trading partner within Asean, was US$30.11 billion, according to Indian government figures.

India over more than a decade has extended US$100 million in loans to Cambodia for development projects, including in infrastructure. It has also helped with funds and expertise to restore Angkor Wat, the most famous temple in Cambodia, in the 1990s. It is currently helping with restoration work at the Ta Prohm Temple and Preah Vihear Temple, a world heritage site.

But of late there has been greater momentum in ties, with the King’s visit preceded by the February visit of Cambodian General Hun Manet, a maiden visit by a Cambodian military commander.

Cambodia is keen to ramp up ties with India, noted Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice president of Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank in New Delhi.