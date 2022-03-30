India calls for more cooperation in grouping of South and South-east Asian states

NEW DELHI - India on Wednesday (March 30) pushed for greater regional cooperation and agreed to take the lead on security matters at a summit of South and South-east Asian leaders where an invitation to the Myanmar junta's top diplomat had stoked some controversy.

"The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the leaders' summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec).

"In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation."

The grouping consists of littoral states dependent on the Bay of Bengal, comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Officials said India would take charge of matters related to the "security pillar", which includes maritime security.

The summit was chaired by Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with Myanmar represented by Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin.

The inclusion of the foreign minister at the meeting had raised eyebrows, particularly against the backdrop of Asean deciding to invite only non-political representatives from Myanmar following the coup last year.

Ties between Asean and Myanmar remain strained as the junta has been slow in implementing Asean's Five-Point Consensus peace plan aimed at an immediate cessation of violence.

Indian online news portal The Wire even reported that the United States protested the summit invitation to Myanmar, and urged New Delhi to follow the Asean model of permitting only "non-political" involvement.

New Delhi, which has been keen to push Bimstec as the core regional grouping in an effort to fortify its presence in the region, defended the invitation.

Mr Rudrendra Tandon, a senior diplomat in the Ministry of External Affairs, said: "Bimstec is a multilateral... regional cooperation platform and the aim is to focus on economic and development cooperation to do activities that genuinely deliver value to people.

"We require all countries to be present and participate... Myanmar is an important constituent member of Bimstec and it has a very important geography."

Mr Modi has focused on Bimstec instead of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), which had once aspired to reach Asean's status but remains a non-starter due to the rivalry between India and Pakistan, which is not part of Bimstec.