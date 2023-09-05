India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

MANDAPAM, India - Adjusting their swimming goggles and wrapping their fingers in cloth to protect them from the jagged coral below, a group of women plunge into choppy waters off southern India to gather seaweed - their routine since childhood.

The work is hard, the days long and the earnings slim - selling the seaweed to industrial plants earns the average picker about 2,000 rupees (S$33) per month.

“Do you think anyone would do this work unless they were desperate?“ said Muniamma, 58, adjusting her snorkelling mask over her nose.

Like the others, she has no specialist equipment and wears a t-shirt over her sari as she lowers herself off a small boat at Krusadai Island in Tamil Nadu state.

As global interest in seaweed farming grows, India has outlined ambitious plans to drastically ramp up and modernise its small-scale production of the underwater plant, hailed for its climate-friendly credentials and nutritional value.

The nation’s Seaweed Mission aims to kickstart cultivation along its 7,500km peninsular coastline and boost national production from 30,000 tonnes at present to 11 million tonnes by 2025.

“India is only producing 0.02 per cent of the world’s total seaweed,” said Dr V. Veeragurunathan, principal scientist at the government-run Marine Algal Research Station based in Mandapam, close to where the women seaweed foragers work.

“If all nine maritime states introduce cultivation, our role could be in the double digits.”

India’s plans include creating a seaweed park to process the wet and dried seaweed in Tamil Nadu, model demonstration farms, seaweed nurseries and developing seaweed recipes to suit the Indian palate.

Wheat, rice and other carbohydrate-rich grains form the backbone of food security in the world’s most populous country, but seaweed advocates trumpet its dietary benefits, diverse uses in processed foods and sustainability.

In contrast to other crops, it can be grown without taking up more land or fresh water as climate change impacts - including harsher heat, drought and floods - pose a major emerging threat to global food security.

Interest in seaweed production comes as efforts ramp up around the world to figure out how to balance nature protection and farming, and introduce climate-smart changes in diets.

“It is the greatest untapped resource we have on the planet ... once we know how to grow (it),” said Mr Vincent Doumeizel, senior adviser on the oceans to the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative based on private-sector commitments to implement sustainability.

Mr Doumeizel, who has written a book called The Seaweed Revolution, described seaweed as a “nutritional bomb” packed with vitamins, protein, zinc and iodine, noting that all 12,000 known seaweed varieties are edible.