India bets on green credits, but could they reward deforestation?

NEW DELHI – When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the country’s Green Credit Programme at COP28 in Dubai, he billed it as a new tool in the fight against climate change that “goes beyond the commercial mindset associated with carbon credits”.

But as officials hone the methodology for awarding tradeable credits for green actions – initially just planting trees and water conservation – environmental campaigners say the initiative could end up profiting businesses responsible for deforestation.

That is because the Green Credit Programme (GCP) will allow credits to be generated by privately owned tree plantations grown to compensate for the clearance of natural forest in line with India’s forest laws, official documents show.

That risks – at the very least – the large-scale privatisation of forested land in India, said Mr Tushar Dash, an independent researcher on forest rights.

That would violate legislation protecting communities’ forest rights, he added.

“At worst, it would benefit companies profiting out of diverting natural forests by rendering the compensatory afforestation rule completely meaningless.”

India’s Environment Ministry, which is developing the programme, did not respond to a request for comment.

Globally, the voluntary carbon market allows companies and countries striving to shrink their carbon footprint to buy offsets through funding pollution-reducing projects such as forest or savannah preservation.

But the trade is facing mounting scrutiny, with some critics calling it a form of greenwashing, and saying a smarter way to pay for protecting nature would be to hold accountable those responsible for damaging it.

India’s programme seeks to replicate the carbon offset mechanism to include a wider range of environmentally friendly actions – aiming to incentivise green initiatives by businesses, individuals, village councils, the city authorities and other entities.

They would then be able to sell the credits they generate to companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, counter other environmentally damaging activities such as heavy water consumption or to boost their environmental, social and governance scores.

Plantations vs forests

Under India’s Forest Conservation Act, if forest land is cleared to make way for a mining project, business development or new infrastructure, the company or project developer must carry out “compensatory afforestation”.

But due to a controversial rule change in 2022, they can now simply buy up existing, privately owned plantations in a practice known as Accredited Compensatory Afforestation (ACA).

Now, under the terms of the GCP released on Feb 24, companies will simply be able to buy green credits from privately grown plantations to meet their compensatory afforestation compliance goals.

As a result of that mechanism, forest resource experts said companies that engage in deforestation could potentially generate credits from their own compensatory afforestation – granting them two potential financial benefits.