India bans foreign donations to leading think-tank

NEW DELHI – A leading Indian think-tank confirmed on Jan 17 that it has been banned from taking foreign funding, the latest organisation among foreign charities, rights watchdogs and others similarly targeted after criticising the government.

The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) is one of the country’s most highly regarded public policy forums.

Its staff members are prominent talking heads and columnists who have been rare dissenting voices in the media on sensitive political issues, including national security policy and governance in the restive territory of Kashmir.

The home ministry had already provisionally suspended the CPR’s licence to receive foreign donations after raids in 2022 by the tax department, severely curtailing its operations.

Local broadsheet The Hindu reported that the authorities had resolved to cancel the licence because it had published reports on “current affairs programmes”.

“The basis of this decision is incomprehensible and disproportionate,” CPR president Yamini Aiyar said in a statement on social media.

“Some of the reasons given challenge the very basis of the functioning of a research institution.”