India approves Sputnik Light Covid-19 shot for unvaccinated: Local manufacturer

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - India has approved Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a jab, its Indian manufacturer said on Monday (Feb 7).

Russia said on Sunday that India has approved Sputnik Light for emergency use, almost 10 months after it cleared the two-dose Sputnik V.

"The current restricted use in emergency situation approval from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to Sputnik Light is for the single-shot standalone vaccine," a spokesman for Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's told Reuters in an e-mail.

"Our efforts to seek approval for Sputnik Light as a precautionary dose/booster are currently under way," said the spokesman.

The DCGI did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

India currently uses AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in tandem with local firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has inoculated more than 75 per cent of its 950 million adult population.

India has approved booster shots for front-line workers, as well as older citizens with co-morbidities, but has mandated that the booster shot be the same as the original one.