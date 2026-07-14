India antitrust body finds HP guilty of rigging bids on government procurement platform

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The Competition Commission of India found HP India dictated bid prices to its resellers and selectively withheld authorisation documents.

BENGALURU, India – India’s competition regulator found PC maker HP guilty of rigging bids on the government’s electronic procurement platform, ordering the company and 21 of its resellers to stop the practice and pay penalties totalling US$15 million (S$19.4 million).

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) found that HP India dictated bid prices to its resellers and selectively withheld authorisation documents to control which of them could compete for government contracts.

The orders, issued late on July 13, covered tenders for personal computers and printer consumables between 2017 and 2020. HP India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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