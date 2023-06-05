India and US announce roadmap to strengthen defence industrial partnership

KOLKATA - India and the United States have agreed on a roadmap to further strengthen their defence industrial partnership, including by fast-tracking cooperation and co-production in areas such as air combat and land mobility systems, reconnaissance, munitions and the undersea domain.

This was announced by the US Department of Defence (DoD) on Monday following a bilateral meeting between Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, who was in New Delhi on a two-day visit.

According to an Indian government statement, the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation roadmap will guide both countries in the “next few years” as they explore ways to build resilient supply chains and facilitate increased collaboration between the Indian and American defence start-up ecosystems.

This bilateral meeting comes amid China’s aggressive posturing in the Indo-Pacific region, an issue which featured at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore as well as at the discussions in New Delhi.

Speaking at the Dialogue, Mr Austin had said the US was “doubling down on our alliances and our partnerships” in the Indo-Pacific to “deter aggression and to deepen the rules and norms that promote prosperity and prevent conflict”.

Echoing these thoughts, Mr Singh said on Twitter on Monday that the India-US partnership is “critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region”.

According to the DoD release, Mr Austin and Mr Singh committed to strengthen operational collaboration across all military services “with an eye to supporting India’s leading role as a security provider in the Indo-Pacific”.

The meeting also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US from June 21 to 24 and featured some key deliverables expected to be announced during this trip.

This includes the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem, a new initiative to advance cutting-edge technology cooperation that will be launched by the US-India Business Council on June 21.

Another deal that did not figure in official statements but was reportedly discussed is one that would permit General Electric to manufacture jet engines for Indian military aircraft in India.

The US is third-largest arm suppliers to India, the world’s largest arms importer accounting for 11 per cent of total global imports in 2018-2022, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. It was preceded by Russia and France who were India’s top two suppliers during this period.

Since 2002, India and the US have intensified their military ties by signing a series of strategic agreements. These include four key deals – Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (signed in 2020), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (2018), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (2016) and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (2002).

With the conclusion of these four “foundational agreements”, Mr Pravin Sawhney, editor of Force, a monthly defence magazine, said India had “met requirements to become part of America’s integrated deterrence network”.

“What the US is looking at now is basically how to strengthen India’s military capabilities and slowly get India to do advanced exercises as part of the US deterrence network against China,” he told The Straits Times.

Beyond the jet engine and other defence deals, Mr Sawhney said the long-term focus of Mr Austin’s visit was on deepening collaboration with India on critical and emerging technologies.