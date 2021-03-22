India and Pakistan appear to be taking another stab at reaching peace

A Pakistan army soldier at the Line of Control in Bhimber district of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, on Feb 5, 2021.
A Pakistan army soldier at the Line of Control in Bhimber district of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, on Feb 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
India Bureau Chief
  • Published
    25 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent remarks that India and Pakistan should "bury the past" and move forward is being seen as the latest in a series of statements and moves aimed at improving ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

There has been much speculation in India that something is brewing between the two countries after last month's surprise announcement that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along their de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LoC).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 