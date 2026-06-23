India and China say ties are moving towards improvement

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India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a BRICS security officials’ meeting in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI - India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a BRICS security officials’ meeting in New Delhi, with both countries noting progress in improving relations.

The talks on June 22 were “constructive and forward-looking”, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on social media platform X.

Wang said bilateral ties are “gradually emerging from a low point and returning to a track of recovery and improvement”, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry.

India and China reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations during the meeting, Jaiswal said. The statement did not provide details on the issues discussed.

The meeting comes as New Delhi and Beijing continue efforts to repair ties that deteriorated sharply after a deadly border clash in 2020 that killed soldiers on both sides.

India responded by discouraging Chinese investment, blocking hundreds of Chinese mobile apps and services, including TikTok and WeChat, and restricting visas for Chinese nationals.

Relations have begun to thaw in recent months as escalating global trade tensions, fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures, heightened concerns over supply chains.

Since then, the two countries have resumed direct flights, and India has eased some restrictions on Chinese investment.

Despite years of tensions, India continues to run a large trade deficit with China, and several sectors of its manufacturing ecosystem remain heavily dependent on Chinese raw materials and components. Beijing has said it is willing to import more Indian goods to help narrow the trade imbalance.

Jaiswal added that the two sides “noted progress towards gradual normalisation”.

Wang said the two nations should place the border issue “in an appropriate position so as to avoid affecting the overall bilateral relationship,” adding that efforts should be made to promote exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement and media.

The remarks reflect Beijing’s longstanding position that territorial disputes should not hold the wider relationship hostage.

India has largely rejected that approach since the 2020 clashes, maintaining that progress in bilateral ties depends on restoring peace and stability along the disputed border. BLOOMBERG