India and China quibble over trade figures

NEW DELHI - Asian rivals India and China have differences on many issues, the latest being a disagreement over which country is India's largest trading partner.

India claims that it is the US, while China maintains that it is the South Asian country's largest trading partner.

According to Indian commerce ministry figures, trade between India and the US was US$119.4 billion (S$164.9 billion), while trade with China was US$115.4 billion in the financial year to March 31, 2022.

But China, on the other hand, has maintained that trade is actually US$125 - putting it ahead of the US - saying the discrepancy was due to "different statistical measurement scales".

While import duties may account for some discrepancies in trade data between countries, the massive US$9.6 billion difference is mystifying, said experts.

"In the case of China, the discrepancy is in both imports and exports. China is reporting larger numbers of both exports and imports.

"This could be a case of over-invoicing and under-invoicing in exports and imports," said Professor Biswajit Dhar, a trade expert and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"These numbers need to be verified and there has to be a greater extent of customs cooperation between the countries."

He noted that there could be payments leaking from India, should the Chinese data be correct.

India has been trying to reduce dependence on China particularly after a 2020 border blowout combined with disruptions caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

The 2020 border clashes in which Indian and Chinese soldiers lost their lives inalienably altered the dynamics of the relationship between the two countries.

India put curbs on investment from China and banned Chinese apps, while also making efforts to diversify from China following disruptions to the supply chain due to the pandemic.

Border talks are still ongoing.

Experts noted that India is still reliant on China for finished products, as well as intermediate goods for manufacturing such as air conditioner parts, and active pharmaceutical ingredients like penicillin.