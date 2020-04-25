India allows neighbourhood stores to reopen, keeps malls shut

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - India's government is allowing smaller neighbourhood stores to reopen, bringing relief to residents after a month into the world's biggest lockdown that's restricting 1.3 billion people.

The shops can deploy a maximum of 50 per cent of their staff, all wearing masks and following social distancing rules, according to the order issued Friday (April 24) night by the home ministry. The order includes standalone stores in housing complexes in municipal areas, while shops in market places within municipal areas and all malls will remain closed until May 3.

India allowed some economic activity to resume on Monday to limit damage to Asia's third-largest economy after efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought work to a halt. Barring exemptions for some businesses, almost all residents are required to stay at home for 40 days through May 3.