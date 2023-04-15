In India, fake Singapore profiles are a new front in alleged foreign influence campaigns

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE – The offer seemed prestigious.

A “senior program manager” claiming to be from the National University of Singapore (NUS) approached senior Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on professional networking site LinkedIn, inviting him to write for a weekly journal.

He would be paid “400 dollars” for each article on assigned topics – well above market rates in India. There would even be a bonus, should his work be “indeed excellent”.

But Mr Kaul, executive editor of national security and strategic affairs at TV9 Network, one of the country’s biggest television news entities, found no mention of the manager – a “Julia Chia” – on the NUS website or in a Google search.

“I realised there’s something fishy, something wrong,” Mr Kaul told The Sunday Times.

There were also other red flags. The journal “Policy Perception”, he was told, is only for “internal reference” and his articles would not be published or found publicly.

He cut off contact with the person.

Mr Kaul, who was contacted in January, believes he was a target of a recent suspected influence operation in India, run largely on social media and personal messaging platforms by individuals claiming to represent Singapore-based institutions such as NUS, the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) think-tank, and recruitment firm Kerry Consulting.

All three institutions say the individuals do not work for them and that they do not reach out to potential writers via such means.

Fake Singapore credentials

Those targeted so far are experienced and well-connected journalists and researchers across India who specialise in defence and geopolitical issues.

The modus operandi involved multiple fake employees of Singapore institutions who operate across platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as through personal WhatsApp messages and e-mail. It is not clear if they are coordinated.

ST spoke to four journalists who were approached between January and March.

One of them is Delhi-based newspaper Hindustan Times’ foreign editor Rezaul Hasan Laskar, who reported on the operation on March 29 with a colleague.

Unnamed Indian security officials told the paper that the modus operandi was similar to other operations conducted by China in countries such as Australia, Canada and the United States.

On March 10, Mr Laskar received a message from one “Jian Qiang Wong” on LinkedIn, who claimed to be a researcher at SIIA and wanted to “build a cooperation relation” with him.

He ignored it due to several red flags, including the dodgy grammar, but checked with others in media and policy circles to see if they too had received such messages. He found at least a dozen who had been approached by similar “Singapore-based” individuals.

“They were very specifically looking at people who would have access to sensitive information,” Mr Laskar told ST.

The list, he added, included those who work closely with the government, including several serving and retired army officials at a top think-tank.

None of them is known to have responded to these messages.

After the Hindustan Times report was published, some of the online profiles used to approach individuals were deleted.

ST contacted the rest but received no response.