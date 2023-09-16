In deeply polarised India, Shah Rukh Khan’s box-office hit stirs religion in politics debate

NEW DELHI - Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not only set the Indian box office on fire with his latest film Jawan, but is also generating buzz for a monologue in which his character urges people to avoid voting along religious lines.

The monologue, which occurs in the film’s climax, has sparked discussion at a time when India is politically charged ahead of general elections due by May next year.

Jawan, which premiered on Sep 7, has earned over 6.8 billion rupees (S$111 million) in eight days worldwide. Directed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar, who is known for strong political messaging in his movies, Jawan (“soldier” in English) features a father and son taking on corruption in society. It also explores various social problems, including the issue of farmer distress and poor medical facilities, loosely referencing the death of 63 children due to an oxygen shortage in 2017 in a hospital in the northern-central state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Khan, 57, who has found himself at odds with Hindu nationalist groups in the past, plays multiple roles in the “masala movie”, meaning a film that combines different genres.

In the monologue, his character calls on the audience to not be guided by religion and caste when they vote for their political representatives.

While Mr Khan avoided the usual press interviews for the movie, he has responded to the viral monologue on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly,” Mr Khan tweeted in response to a fan’s appreciation post.

Analysts told The Straits Times that Mr Khan’s monologue has made waves given that general elections are on the near horizon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be seeking a third term. His key opposition is an alliance of 28 parties called India or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes Congress, the main opposition party.

“If it had been said in a non-election year, or in less deeply polarised times, it would have gone down as another innocuous piece of advice,” said political analyst, Dr Sandeep Shastri.

“When (this monologue) is done in a particularly polarised political atmosphere, it creates the response.”

India is a country of 1.4 billion people, of which 79.8 per cent are Hindus and 14.2 per cent Muslim, as per the 2011 Census, the latest available data. It has for some time seen deepening religious polarisation.

An upsurge in Hindu nationalism, including opposition against inter-religious marriages, has alarmed the country’s Muslim population, among other groups.

In recent years, there have been growing calls by religious right-wing fringe groups, emboldened by the BJP being in power, to declare India a Hindu nation, though Home Minister Amit Shah said in 2019 that the party does not see India as a Hindu nation.