Imran Khan’s party to hold protests across Pakistan after ‘assassination attempt’

WAZIRABAD, Pakistan – The party of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt, said countrywide protests would be held on Friday, as tensions remained high across Pakistan.

Mr Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday, as he waved to crowds from atop a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.

“Today, after Friday prayers, there will be protests across the country, which will continue until Imran Khan’s demand is met,” Mr Asad Umar, a close Khan aide, said on Twitter.

Aside from snap polls, Mr Khan’s party says he is also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who led a coalition of parties that removed Mr Khan from power through a parliamentary vote in April.

Mr Khan’s supporters began gathering again early on Friday at the spot of the apparent assassination attempt and called on Mr Khan to restart his march on Islamabad.

“The march must go ahead. It cannot stop. People are very angry. It will become more intense,” Mr Ansar Bashir, 40, a Khan supporter who was close to the incident, told Reuters while holding a flag of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said he was about 10m away from the spot where Mr Khan was hit. Police have cordoned off the area and worked through the night to gather evidence.

The vehicle Mr Khan was travelling in, a truck-mounted container with a stage on top, remained parked at the site, a busy street with shops in Wazirabad about 200km east of Islamabad.

Some of the shops had reopened by early morning, but there was an air of apprehension.

“This has given Wazirabad a bad name. He should stop (the protests). More lives will be lost,” said Mr Tahirul Qamar, a medical worker who came to the market near the scene of the shooting.

Police have not commented publicly on the attack.

Mr Khan spent the night at a hospital in Lahore under supervision of doctors, who say his life is not in danger. He is yet to speak publicly on the incident.