Imran Khan resumes push for early Pakistan polls after shooting

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s supporters have resumed a march to the Pakistani capital Islamabad to demand early general elections a week after the former premier was shot and injured at a public rally.

The marchers set off on Thursday from the same place where Khan was shot on Nov 3.

The former cricket star, who is still recuperating from his injuries, is expected to address his followers through a video message later on Thursday. He will join the convoy once it’s closer to the capital in about two weeks.

Mr Khan has been protesting and drawing large crowds since being ousted from office in April through a no-confidence vote in parliament.

His latest protest, called the “real freedom movement”, is a 270km-long journey from the city of Lahore.

A slow-moving convoy of Mr Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) supporters – in vehicles and on foot – took to the streets on Oct 28, making multiple stops en route.

Mr Khan has described the shooting as an “assassination attempt”.

He has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a general in the country’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI for being behind the attack. All three have denied the allegation.

Mr Khan said the attempt on his life could push the people of Pakistan to take to the streets like in Sri Lanka.

However, the public anger appears to have cooled for now, after some sporadic reports of violence immediately after the attack. BLOOMBERG