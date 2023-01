Imran Khan confident of Pakistan election win, backs IMF role

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan said he is confident of returning to power this year, and would back a continued role for the International Monetary Fund to prop up the economy and stave off a growing risk of a debt default.

The former cricket star, who was removed from office in a confidence vote last year, said in an interview that he expects to win a majority when elections are held – likely some time after August. He said he is preparing a “radical” plan to shore up an economy that he predicts will be in even worse shape by then.

“If we get into power, we won’t have much time,” the 70-year-old Mr Khan said at his residence in Lahore, where he is recovering from a leg injury sustained when he was shot at a protest in November. Asked if his plan would involve sticking with the IMF – whose accord for about US$6.5 billion (S$8.6 billion) of lending to Pakistan has seen multiple delays – he said: “We have no choice now.”

The South Asian nation slid dangerously close to a debt default in recent months, driving its bond yields to distressed levels, as IMF loan payments were held up.

Mr Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been wary of the fund’s demands, like raising energy prices and taxes. Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves have slumped by half since October, and they are now insufficient to pay for one month’s imports.

The country is also still reeling from the impact catastrophic flooding last year, and suffering from surging inflation.

“We will have to make policies like never before in our country,” Mr Khan said. “We fear a Sri Lanka-type situation,” he said, referring to the default in Pakistan’s regional neighbor.

He said he would reappoint Mr Shaukat Tarin as finance minister, after he held the post in the previous Khan administration.

Mr Khan has taken to the streets since he was pushed out of office, leading protests aimed at pushing Mr Sharif’s government to call early elections.

In one of his government’s last major decisions, Mr Khan lowered fuel prices – triggering a dispute that stalled the IMF programme. The ex-premier said his decision was based on getting discounted fuel from Russia. Mr Khan was in Moscow for a previously scheduled visit on the day Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. In a three-hour conversation, President Vladimir Putin vowed to help Pakistan with energy supplies, Mr Khan said in the interview.

He said he would pursue an independent foreign policy that does not lean on any single country such as the United States or China. He gave the example of arch-rival India, which has amicable relations with the US but still imports discounted oil from Russia and trades with China.

Mr Khan said he enjoyed an excellent relationship with former US president Donald Trump, but that ties deteriorated under his successor.

“It’s only when Joe Biden came along that for some reason I found that there was reluctance there,” he said, adding that he believes that happened because the US needed someone to blame for its exit from Afghanistan.