Imran Khan arrested again: Things to know about the cricket star-turned-Pakistan premier

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrested for the second time in four months on Saturday, faces an increasingly tough challenge in his bid to regain office in elections to be held by November.

The arrest is a fresh setback for the former cricket star who whipped up popular support since ouster last year in the face of a bruising stand-off with the powerful military, but has faced divisions within his party.

Khan, 70, is the South Asian nation’s most popular leader, according to opinion polls. A brief arrest in May on separate corruption charges sparked deadly unrest across the country at a time of economic crisis.

He has denied any wrongdoing, telling Reuters in June the military - which has ruled Pakistan for most of its history since independence in 1947 - and its intelligence agency were trying to destroy his political party.

The cricket star-turned-politician predicted then that he would be jailed again, although he said he would be tried by a military court. Saturday’s decision was from the district court in Islamabad.

The military, which controls some of the nuclear-armed nation’s biggest economic institutions, has said it is neutral towards politics.

Khan became the main opposition politician after being pushed out as premier in April 2022 amid public frustration at high inflation, rising deficits and endemic corruption that he had promised to stamp out.

The Supreme Court overturned his decision to dissolve parliament, and defections from his ruling coalition meant he lost a subsequent no-confidence vote in parliamentary.

With that, Khan became the latest in an unbroken line of elected Pakistani prime ministers who did not serve their full terms.

He was injured when his caravan was attacked by a gunman in November as he led his supporters to Islamabad, seeking snap general elections.

Long rise, sudden fall

Once criticised as being under the thumb of the generals, Khan had a falling out with the then-army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, leading to his ouster.

He has said the army, now under General Asim Munir, still targets him and his party in a bid to keep him out of the elections and prevent him from returning to power. The army denies this.

He says over 150 court cases have been lodged against him.

The violence after his May arrest may have brought tensions to a head with the military, as his supporters ransacked army establishments in multiple cities.

Some leaders of Khan’s political party quit after the violence. Thousands of party workers also remain under arrest, the party says.