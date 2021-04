NEW DELHI • At a time when most firms are putting expansion plans on hold, Crayon Data, a company founded in Singapore, is looking to ramp up its presence over the next four years and hire people in sales and business development.

The data and artificial intelligence (AI) firm, which has been in India since 2013, sees huge potential in India, citing its " young population, with two-thirds below the age of 35 and a high penetration of digitally savvy consumers".