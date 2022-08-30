IMF approves release of over $1.63 billion in bailout funds: Pakistan finance minister

ISLAMABAD (REUTERS) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday (Aug 29) approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme, the country's finance minister Miftah Ismail said, which will release US$1.17 billion (S$1.63 billion) in funds to the cash-strapped country.

"The IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of US$1.17 billion," Ismail said on Twitter.

The IMF's resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.