‘I’m calling it off’: Indian singer Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

Arijit Singh said in an Instagram post on Jan 28 that he is not going to take on any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM/ARIJIT SINGH

Renowned singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Jan 28.

In a post on Instagram, Singh said he was not going to take on any new assignments as a playback vocalist, and that he was “calling it off”.

The 38-year-old thanked his listeners for giving him love all these years during his journey as a playback singer.

As the popular Indian singer announced his retirement from playback singing, fans worldwide expressed disappointment, flooding social media with emotional messages and tributes to his illustrious career.

From modest beginnings to chart-topping success, Singh built an extraordinary career and became one of the most popular singers of Bollywood. Over the years, the musical genius touched millions of hearts with his soulful voice.

Born on April 25, 1987, Singh hails from a musical family in Murshidabad, West Bengal. His singing talent was first recognised on the popular reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He tasted stardom with the remarkable success of his song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

In 2016, Singh was honoured with the prestigious National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his song Sooraj Dooba Hain from the film Roy.

In 2025, he was conferred the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours in India, by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for his exceptional contribution to the music industry.

He also worked with popular British singer Ed Sheeran to compose the song Sapphire in June 2025. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

