I want the man to suffer: Visually impaired girl takes down molester on Mumbai train

A visually impaired girl was molested on a local train in Mumbai on Monday (Dec 17). However, instead of panicking, the 15-year-old used her self-defence and karate skills to turn the tables on her molester, twisting the man's hand till he dropped to his knees in pain.

The molester, Vishal Baliram Singh, 24, was arrested by Government Rail Police (GRP) officers at the next train station.

According to Hindustan Times, the girl was travelling with her father on a fast train to Kalyan from Dadar in the handicapped train compartment when she was groped from behind by Singh.

She remained calm, turned around and twisted Singh's hand until he screamed.

When the train reached the next station Matunga, the girl's father alerted GRP officers patrolling the platform and handed Singh over.

Singh was arrested by the GRP officers for molestation, travelling in the handicapped compartment illegally and for travelling without a ticket.

Dadar GRP senior police inspector Prasad Pandhare told Hindustan Times that the girl maintained a tight grip on Singh, who was much taller than her, until the train stopped at Matunga.

The officer added that the girl's technique was so perfect that Singh's fingers would have been broken if she had not eased her grip in time.

"She did not seem scared at all, and boldly told us to arrest Singh," Pandhare told the Indian newspaper.

Singh, a computer maintenance technician, has been remanded in police custody for two days.

"We are always easy targets for creeps like Singh," the girl told Hindustan Times.

"Our school teaches us self-defence and karate as part of our curriculum, so we can face the world despite our disability. I want the man to suffer, to ensure he does not repeat the act with any other 'easy target'."