Hundreds protest in New Delhi over killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh

Security personnel trying to stop protestors rallying against the killing of Dipu Chandra Das near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Dec 23.

- Hundreds of people protested near Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi on Dec 23 against the lynching of a Hindu man over allegations of blasphemy, which has exacerbated tensions between Hindu-majority India and its Muslim-majority neighbour.

Factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district last week by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with his death.

The lynching has worsened relations between India and its neighbour weeks before Bangladesh holds a parliamentary election , and both countries have suspended visa services . Ties have been strained since Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following deadly protests against her in 2024.

The demonstration, called by Hindu groups, involved people clashing with police personnel as they tried to push through barricades set up near the High Commission, television footage showed.

They also chanted slogans and burned pictures of Yunus , with some holding posters demanding “boycott Bangladesh”.

“We needed to raise the voice of Hindus in Bangladesh in Delhi, and we have done that... As long as even one Hindu is being harmed there, we will be awake and will not stop,” a protester told broadcaster India Today.

Demonstrations were also held in other parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Bangladesh said it summoned the Indian envoy on Dec 23 to express concern over a similar protest near its mission in New Delhi on Dec 20 and “violent protests” outside other diplomatic missions, urging India to investigate the incidents.

Protesters marching against the killing of Dipu Chandra Das near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Dec 23. PHOTO: AFP

India’s Foreign Ministry said on Dec 21 that the New Delhi demonstration consisted of 20 to 25 young people who were dispersed by police after a few minutes, adding that India was “committed to ensure the safety of foreign missions”.

The tensions with India come as Bangladesh struggles to deal with domestic unrest over the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head while launching his campaign for February’s parliamentary election last week.

His killing sparked widespread protests that spiralled into arson and vandalism targeting major media outlets and cultural institutions. REUTERS