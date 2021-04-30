Hundreds die in surge of violence in Afghanistan

KABUL (REUTERS) - More than 100 Afghan security force personnel have been killed over the last two weeks amid a surge of Taleban attacks following Washington's announcement it would pull all US troops out by Sept 11, officials said on Thursday (April 29).

Senior Afghan officials say the Taleban is putting on a show of force and seeking to gain territory as foreign forces pull out. The Taleban has waged a two-decade-long insurgency since being ousted from power by US-led foreign troops in 2001.

According to two senior security officials, around 120 Afghan security forces personnel, 65 civilians and over 300 Taleban fighters have been killed in the last 15 days of fighting, and scores more wounded across the country.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, said the Taleban have carried out at least six suicide bombings and several targeted killings and had planted 65 roadside bombs to target government troops.

He added that more than 60 civilians have been killed and 180 injured. He did not provide figures for casualties suffered by security forces, in keeping with usual government practice.

Dozens of Taleban fighters, including several commanders, have been killed during operations, Arian said.

Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the government's claim the group had inflicted civilian casualties, saying these were caused by air and ground operations by Afghan forces. He did not comment on the deaths of Taleban or security forces.

President Joe Biden earlier this month announced the United States would begin its final military withdrawal on May 1, completing it by Sept 11. Foreign troops under Nato command will also withdraw, Nato allies agreed.

The White House said on Thursday that American troops had started withdrawing from Afghanistan, confirming comments made over the weekend by a senior US general.

Since Biden's announcement, violence has increased by nearly a quarter around the country, with Taleban attacks reported in 21 of the 34 provinces, an Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman said.

"We are already in the middle of Taleban's annual spring offensive but we are prepared and conducting our operations," said a senior government official, who asked not to be named.

Afghan chief of intelligence Ahmad Zia Siraj said the Taleban have increased violence "to the highest level" in recent days.

Top security leaders flew to the central province of Ghazni on Thursday to assess the situation amid reports of the Taleban amassing fighters in the area to overrun the strategic province.

Peace efforts stalled after the Taleban and the Afghan government began talks in the Qatari capital Doha last year.



Afghan National Army soldiers search men at a road checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul on April 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Washington pushed for a summit in Turkey this month but that was postponed because the Taleban refused to participate, and no new date has been set.

The troop pullout deadline of Sept 11 is later than a May 1 deadline agreed between the Taleban and United States in Doha last year. The Taleban, which has not attacked foreign troops since the Doha agreement, has called the delay unacceptable.