Hundreds arrested after post-poll violence kills at least three in Indian state

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Security personnel stand guard during vote counting for the West Bengal legislative assembly election polls outside a counting centre in Kolkata, India, on May 4.

NEW DELHI – Hundreds of people were arrested after post-election violence erupted this week in an eastern Indian state, killing at least three people, including the aide to a senior leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Mr Modi’s BJP defeated incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the election in West Bengal state, where she has held power since 2011.

Ms Banerjee has refused to resign, saying she has “not been defeated” and accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to win the election.

More than 200 criminal cases have been registered across the state for the violence and 433 people have been arrested, police chief Siddh Nath Gupta told reporters on May 6 .

BJP has accused the TMC of carrying out “targeted assassinations”.

TMC has condemned the violence that it says is being carried out by “BJP-backed miscreants”.

West Bengal has a history of post-election violence, and about a dozen people were killed during similar clashes between political parties after results were declared during the previous polls in 2021. REUTERS