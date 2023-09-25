Humans Of New York creator slams Indian version for suing rival

BENGALURU – The creator of photo blog Humans Of New York (Hony) has slammed an Indian version of the blog for suing a rival, accusing it of unreasonably monetising the stories of its subjects.

Mr Brandon Stanton launched Hony in 2010, sharing interviews with New York City residents alongside their photos. The account was a runaway success.

Three years later, Ms Karishma Mehta started a similar account, Humans Of Bombay (HOB), in her home city of Mumbai, which now has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

In September, Ms Mehta filed a copyright infringement suit against the Instagram account People Of India (POI), claiming it had “replicated a large number of images and videos” from her page.

The case has sparked a social media storm, with many chiding Ms Mehta – including Mr Stanton.

“I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if (it’s) monetised far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on Hony,” Mr Stanton wrote on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

“But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for,” he said.