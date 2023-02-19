How India’s scandal-hit Adani Group hushes critics

NEW DELHI – Independent Indian journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta is being sued by tycoon Gautam Adani’s business empire in six different courts – and he is not allowed to speak about the conglomerate or its owner.

US investment firm Hindenburg Research, whose explosive report on Adani Group last month triggered a stock rout that wiped US$120 billion (S$160 billion) off its value, said the company had long used the threat of litigation to shield itself from greater scrutiny.

Hindenburg is a short-seller that not only tracks corporate wrongdoing but also makes money by betting on the price of shares falling.

It accused the globe-spanning ports-to-power conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

It added that “investors, journalists, citizens and even politicians have been afraid to speak out for fear of reprisal”.

Mr Thakurta, 67, was hit with six defamation actions – three of them criminal – after writing a series of reports on Mr Adani that included accusations that a top judge gave it preferential treatment.

He could be jailed if convicted and a court order prevents him from writing or speaking about the business or its owner.

“A gag order was served on me,” he told AFP. “I was told that I could not comment on the activities of Mr Gautam Adani and his corporate conglomerate. So I don’t want to commit contempt of court.”

Legal costs and the need to attend hearings in three states “take a toll on us physically and mentally”, said his colleague Abir Dasgupta, himself hit with three defamation suits.

“It takes up our time, it affects our families, it has led to a loss of time and loss of income for all of us.”

Adani Group went into damage control mode last month after Hindenburg levelled its accusations.

The short-seller’s report alleged that the conglomerate had artificially inflated its market value using related-party transactions conducted through tax havens.

The stock market reaction sent the firm’s billionaire founder, until then Asia’s richest man, tumbling down the ranks of global rich-listers, though shares in the group’s listed entities have since stabilised.