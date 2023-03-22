India’s hunt for separatist preacher cut off Internet for 27 million people

CHANDIGARH, India – Police in India’s border state of Punjab have been in pursuit of a fugitive Sikh separatist leader for several days.

They have even cut off mobile Internet and text messaging services for the region’s more than 27 million people to prevent his supporters from gathering.

The self-styled preacher, Amritpal Singh, has called on his followers to revive a banned secessionist movement.

It had fought to create an independent state called Khalistan for followers of the Sikh faith in Punjab in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The separatist movement was largely wiped out in Punjab by the mid-90s.

However, it continues to find some support within India and among the Sikh diaspora, especially in Britain, Australia and Canada.

Here is what we know about Amritpal Singh and the Khalistan movement right now:

What is the Khalistan movement?

The so-called Khalistan movement was the fight for an independent state for India’s Sikh population in the Punjab region.

The violent secessionist movement paralysed the state in the 1980s, leading to bombings, assassinations and thousands of deaths, including of police and civilians.

The main flash point came in 1984, when India’s army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar and killed the leader of the insurgency, who had taken refuge in Sikhism’s holiest shrine.

Months later, in an act of revenge, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot and killed by two Sikhs who were part of her security detail.