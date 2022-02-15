How did women's lives change after the Taliban's return?

KABUL (AFP) - After seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, when women were stripped of most of their rights.

This time around the movement has largely refrained from issuing rigid national edicts, but authorities at a provincial level have introduced rules and guidelines dictating how women should live.

Here are some areas of women's lives impacted by the Taliban's return:

Employment

The Taliban say they allow women to work as long as they are segregated from men.

In practice, however, women are effectively barred from employment - particularly in government - apart from in specialised sectors such as health care and education.

Even women working in the private sector complain of being harassed going to and from their offices, while Taliban intelligence operatives frequently visit commercial enterprises to make sure strict segregation is enforced.

Many bosses have also fired women staff out of caution.

In some places, however, small women-only cooperatives have been able to continue - such as a jasmine processing facility in the ancient western city of Herat, long considered liberal by Afghan standards.

Still, tens of thousands of Afghan women have been made jobless by the Taliban's return, overturning two decades of progress in diversifying all aspects of their employment - from the police to courts.