Hindu temples, train attacked as violence spreads in Bangladesh

COX'S BAZAR • Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh yesterday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit, and violence raged on after his departure as anger swelled over the deaths.

Mr Modi arrived in Dhaka last Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's nationhood, and he left the next day after giving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina some 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Islamist groups accuse Mr Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India and violence escalated rapidly during his visit.

Last Friday, dozens of people were injured in the densely populated capital of Dhaka as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.

On Saturday, thousands of Islamist activists marched down the streets of Chittagong and Dhaka in protest.

Activists with the Hefazat-e-Islam group attacked a train yesterday in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, resulting in 10 people being injured.

"They attacked the train and damaged its engine room and almost all the coaches," one police official said.

Mr Javed Rahim, a journalist in Brahmanbaria town, said by phone: "Brahmanbaria is burning. Various government offices were set on fire indiscriminately. Even the press club was attacked and many were injured, including the press club president. We are in extreme fear and feeling really helpless."

Several Hindu temples in the town were also attacked, he said.

Islamist activists allegedly also set alight two buses in the western district of Rajshahi yesterday, while hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Narayanganj, pelting them with stones, police said.

Protesters used timber and sand bags to block roads, as police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas, leaving dozens injured in Narayanganj, just outside Dhaka.

The protests sparked by Mr Modi's visit have since flared into wider demonstrations against police killings, and Hefazat-e-Islam enforced a nationwide strike yesterday.

REUTERS