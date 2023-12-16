Hindu bus conductor fired for helping Muslim passengers: Does it reflect an increasingly polarised India?

MAINPURI district (Uttar Pradesh)/ NUH (Haryana)/ MANGALURU (Karnataka) – A photo of Mr Mohit Yadav rests among images of Hindu deities on the prayer altar in his home. It is how his family remembers the 32-year-old, who killed himself on Aug 28 by jumping in front of a train.

Mr Yadav had been fired in June as a bus conductor with the state-run road transportation firm in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of his monthly pay of some 17,000 rupees ($272) that he, his wife and their four-year-old son depended on.