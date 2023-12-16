Hindu bus conductor fired for helping Muslim passengers: Does it reflect an increasingly polarised India?

Mr Mohit Yadav's widow Rinki Yadav with his photo at their family altar. Mr Yadav killed himself after he was fired for stopping his bus to let Muslim passengers offer prayers. ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
, and
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MAINPURI district (Uttar Pradesh)/ NUH (Haryana)/ MANGALURU (Karnataka) – A photo of Mr Mohit Yadav rests among images of Hindu deities on the prayer altar in his home. It is how his family remembers the 32-year-old, who killed himself on Aug 28 by jumping in front of a train.

Mr Yadav had been fired in June as a bus conductor with the state-run road transportation firm in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of his monthly pay of some 17,000 rupees ($272) that he, his wife and their four-year-old son depended on.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top